Jacksonville groups to celebrate John Lewis Day, stand against civil rights attacks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community groups in Jacksonville will gather on Thursday, July 17, at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park to celebrate National John Lewis Day and stand against civil rights attacks.

The event, part of the nationwide “Good Trouble Lives On” initiative, aims to celebrate the freedom to vote, protest, and organize, inspired by Rep. Lewis’ call for “good trouble, necessary trouble.”

Organized by several local groups, including Beaches Activist Movement and Florida Rising, the event will feature speeches from activists and community leaders as guest speakers:

Rodney Hurst, an award-winning author, and civil rights activist, will speak on “Remembering the Life and Legacy of John Lewis.”

Pastor Lee Harris will discuss “Souls to the Polls: Making Voting Accessible in Jacksonville,” while Echo Nova will address “Advocating for the Disabled.”

Also, Pastor R.L. Gundy will focus on “Fighting for Our Democracy: Why Voting Matters,” and Jeniah D. Jones will highlight “The Importance of Citizen Engagement in the Voting Process.”

ASL interpreters will be at the event. For more registration information, click here.

