Jacksonville has another Mega Millions winner

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville has another new millionaire. One ticket matched all six numbers in last night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The $36 million ticket was sold at the Publix on Roosevelt Blvd. in Ortega.

We reported last week that the Publix in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket in the record-setting jackpot of $1.6 billion.

Tuesday’s winner will see a $17.4 million cash prize.

It has been a roller-coaster year for the 21-year-old Mega Millions game, which has awarded two jackpots exceeding $1 billion (in Maine and Florida), two at $20 million, three in the $30-million range, and one at $483 million.











