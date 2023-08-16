Local

Jacksonville has another Mega Millions winner

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Lottery Jackpot A Publix grocery store is shown in in Neptune Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. The Florida Lottery says the Publix grocery store sold the winning ticket for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot. (AP Photo/Mark Long) (Mark Long/AP)

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville has another new millionaire. One ticket matched all six numbers in last night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The $36 million ticket was sold at the Publix on Roosevelt Blvd. in Ortega.

We reported last week that the Publix in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket in the record-setting jackpot of $1.6 billion.

Tuesday’s winner will see a $17.4 million cash prize.

It has been a roller-coaster year for the 21-year-old Mega Millions game, which has awarded two jackpots exceeding $1 billion (in Maine and Florida), two at $20 million, three in the $30-million range, and one at $483 million.




