Jacksonville to host boys, girls state high school basketball tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville will host the state championship games for boys and girls high school basketball for the first time in nearly 50 years, as announced today.

The Florida High School Athletic Association confirmed that the games will be held at the University of North Florida’s basketball arena in the spring. This marks a significant change, as the championships have been held in Lakeland for the past 30 years.

“The opportunity to host the state championship games is exciting for Jacksonville, and we hope to see a great turnout from the community,” said Craig Damon, Executive Director of the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Mayor Donna Deegan made the announcement about the games while also sharing the city’s new partnership with the Florida High School Athletic Association. The deal is set for the championship games to be held in Jacksonville for the next three years.The games will be held at the University of North Florida’s basketball arena, which has a capacity of 5,400 people. Schools with rural classification will have their championship games on the last weekend of February, while schools classified between one and seven ‘A’ will play between March 3rd and March 14th.The Florida High School Athletic Association hopes to pack UNF’s arena for the games and encourages fans of all the major teams in Jacksonville to turn out.

