Jacksonville hosts expo to support people with disabilities July 26

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is all set to hold a free Expo aimed at providing essential resources and support for people with disabilities in the area.

The event will take place Wednesday, July 26, running from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center.

The Disability Expo 2023 is expected to be a significant gathering, offering valuable information and assistance to individuals with disabilities and their families.

Organizers have carefully curated a wide range of activities, such as door prizes, a variety of exhibitors with valuable resources, and presentations by community partners.

By bringing together service providers, organizations, and experts in the field, the Expo aims to create a comprehensive support network within the city.

Community members and interested individuals are encouraged to attend the Expo and take advantage of the available resources. Whether it’s about accessibility, employment opportunities, healthcare, education, or any other concern related to disabilities, this event aims to address them all.

Those who wish to participate or learn more about the Disability Expo 2023 can visit the official website HERE.

