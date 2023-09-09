The Jacksonville Humane Society announces their Cutest Pet Contest winner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society held its cutest pet event during the month of August and raised $51,725 from the contest.

The money goes towards the care of the dogs and cats who are waiting to find a home.

Read: The Florida Theatre set to open back up to the public in October

According to JHS, Charlotte is a JHS alum who was adopted in June of 2023. Charlotte’s family says she is a foodie, loves to ride in the car, and enjoys playing with her feline brother, Cash. In Charlotte’s words, “I’m so thankful for all the great people at JHS who took me in & took great care of me while I was briefly at JHS. I am now enjoying my best life with my mom, dad, and brother Cash.”

The JHS says the grand prize winner will be featured on digital billboards across Jacksonville.

Read: Jaguars head into Doug Pederson’s 2nd season with ‘so much confidence in that locker room’

Charlotte will also receive a prize pack with an hour-long professional photoshoot.

The Cutest Pet Contest is an annual fundraiser for JHS. View Charlotte and the 11 runners-up at jaxhumane.org.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘Legacy of commitment:’ Adventure Landing will stay open through September 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.