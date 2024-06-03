Jacksonville Humane Society challenges community to provide kitten names for June donation campaign

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Humane Society is challenging the community to brainstorm unique names for its kittens and cats as part of a June matching donation campaign.

From June 1 to 30, you can suggest a name by making a donation of at least $5. All donations up to $30,000 will be matched.

According to JHS, the shelter takes in between 100 to 200 kittens each week during the warmer weather months.

This donation campaign allows each cat and kitten to get food, medical care, and a name.

You can donate and suggest a name here.

