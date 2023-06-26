Jacksonville Humane Society, Glynn County Animal Services to take part in ‘Empty the Shelters’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society and Glynn County Animal Services in Brunswick will take part in a massive pet adoption event aimed at finding forever homes for local cats and dogs.

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is excited to announce it will team up with MetLife Pet Insurance for the foundation’s upcoming “Empty the Shelters” reduced adoption event in July.

The shared goal is to help pets find and stay in loving homes. This collaboration will save lives by expanding the foundation’s reach to include more shelters across the country.

From Jul. 6 to July 31, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Summer National “Empty the Shelters” will take place at more than 335 shelters in 44 states with spayed/neutered, vaccinated pets available for just $50 or less per cat or dog.

“We are excited to team up with MetLife Pet Insurance to offer 30 days of pet insurance at no cost to the adopter, as well as the opportunity to purchase an annual pet insurance policy, which could make a difference in helping adopters deal with their pet’s unexpected illness or injury,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said. “Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can’t afford treatment.”

As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, “Empty the Shelters” has helped nearly 158,000 pets find loving homes with an average of 1,200 pets adopted per day during quarterly national events.

Here are some important details and facts about BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell.

“Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event and has helped nearly 158,000 pets find homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016.

“Empty the Shelters” provides reduced adoption fees at shelters, typically ranging from $0 to $50 per animal adoption. Each participating organization has their own adoption process and requirements.

This is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s first “Empty the Shelters” event collaboration with MetLife Pet Insurance.

Our nation’s shelters need your support. Please consider fostering or donating if you are unable to add a pet to your family.

Visit www.BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters for more information and to find an interactive map of where other locations will be participating.

