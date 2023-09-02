Jacksonville Humane Society helps pets and animals affected by Hurricane Idalia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society’s statewide collaboration program, Florida Leaders in Lifesaving, Petco Love, Wings of Rescue, and Brandywine Valley SPCA, are all working together to save pets impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

JHS was able to help coordinate the flight of animals from shelters in Florida to Brandywine Valley SPCA in Delaware so that animals from other areas could be moved in.

North Florida Animal Rescue, located in Wellborn, sustained damage to their dog kennels which are all located outdoors, said JHS in a news release. Lake City Humane Society was also out of power for days.

Both organizations were at capacity with animals when Hurricane Idalia hit. This flight will allow these shelters space and time to repair damage and respond to community needs.

“This animal airlift operation is a testament to the remarkable power of collaboration. Working hand-in-hand multiple local and national nonprofits came together to facilitate safe and efficient transport of animals to shelters in the north to create capacity at local Florida organizations to serve the community in their time of need,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love president.

“We are thankful for the quick coordination of the Jacksonville Humane Society in Florida, and the amazing support and dedication of our partners BOBS from Skechers, the Brandywine SPCA and Wings of Rescue to help communities impacted by Idalia.”

“Our friends at Petco Love immediately reached out to ask what was needed, and thanks to our connections with Florida Leaders in Lifesaving, we were able to work with our partners and devise a plan to serve as many animals and impacted communities as possible,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO.

“Seeing Florida’s many animal welfare organizations unite together to save lives is truly remarkable. And we are staying at the ready – hurricane season is far from over!”

