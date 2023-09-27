The Jacksonville Humane Society host their own version of Homecoming

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It’s Homecoming Week at the Jacksonville Humane Society and they have kittens who want to go home.

When young kittens like Kim Possible (pictured) arrive at JHS, they need to go to foster homes before they’re ready for adoption. Fostering helps these babies stay healthy and cared for before becoming available for adoption. JHS states that foster families also get first dibs on adopting their foster kitten if they fall in love.

Want to help kittens like Kim Possible go home? Here is how you start:

1. If you have never fostered before, fill out this form.

2. Once the form is done, or if you are already a JHS-approved foster family, check out all the kittens who need foster homes here: https://buff.ly/46gFstf

3. Select kittens to foster and use the orange button to schedule an appointment to pick them up.

4. If you don’t see a kitten that fits your needs, keep checking! We get kittens in need of foster homes hourly (no joke!).

Foster kitten homecomings don’t have to be permanent.

“Any amount of time you can keep these kiddos out of the shelter is appreciated!” said JHS in a Facebook post.

JHS supplies all the supplies and veterinary care, you just provide the love and support. Are you ready to take a kitten home today?

Sign up here.

