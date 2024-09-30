Jacksonville Humane Society hosting fundraiser at EverBank Stadium

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Toast to the Animals fundraiser hosted by the Jacksonville Humane Society is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at EverBank Stadium.

The 26th annual event will feature food and drinks from local vendors and attendees will have the chance to bid on more than 100 silent auction items, including a getaway to Guayabo Animal Rescue located in Guayabo de Bagaces, Costa Rica.

Tickets are $150 and available via The Jacksonville Humane Society website or by calling 904-493-4566. Tickets will also be available at the door.

