Jacksonville Humane Society hosting National Adoption Week during kitten season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is partnering with PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week. The goal is to slow down the overflow of animals in shelters and help them find their “furever homes.”

The charities are bringing adoptable pets to PetSmart at 8801 Southside Blvd on July 15 and 16 to help them find their families.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week in July coincides with “kitten season.” Following peak breeding activity for cats, many shelters are flooded with hundreds of vulnerable kittens and cats in need of loving homes.

During the in-store event, JHS invites those with room in their hearts and homes to meet adoptable pets in the area.

“While there is an emphasis on helping cats and kittens find homes amid kitten season, potential adopters may also meet dogs in need of families. Staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products, and services that can support new pet parents,” says JHS in a news release.

“We are so thankful for our friends at PetSmart Charities for making this free adoption weekend possible. Summer is a busy time of year for animal shelters, and JHS is no exception. We appreciate the support that helps connect every pet with a loving home, and are grateful for every family that adopts a shelter pet!” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO.

“If you’re looking to do something good for your family, community, and even country, consider opening your home to a new best friend,” said Heidi Marston, director of Pet Placement Initiatives at PetSmart Charities. “We continue to learn more about the benefits of the human-animal bond, and adopting a pet not only adds to the quality of life, it’s also a significant contribution you can make to your local community. We’re proud to work alongside partners such as JHS to make meaningful connections, giving more pets in need people to love.”

One special pet waiting to be adopted is Nyx, an 8-year-old dog who has been described as polite, happy-go-lucky, calm, and loving – and has Cushing’s syndrome.

