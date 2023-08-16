Jacksonville Humane Society is looking for people to help donate kitten supplies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Humane Society says they are running low on Kitten supplies.

The type of supplies needed is to help the lives of the baby kittens and adult kittens

JHS has made an Amazon wishlist to get an idea of the type of supplies that are needed.

You can help JHS by using this website.

All the donations will go straight to help the kittens stay healthy and find their forever homes.

