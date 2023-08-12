Jacksonville Humane Society kicks off fourth annual Cutest Pet Photo Contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The highly anticipated Cutest Pet Contest, organized by the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS), has returned for its fourth consecutive year, promising heartwarming moments and a chance for pets to claim the title of Jacksonville’s most adorable. Presented in partnership with Subaru of Jacksonville, the virtual event aims to raise essential funds to support the well-being of JHS’s furry residents.

Starting from Tuesday, August 1st, enthusiastic pet owners from across the region have begun submitting their beloved four-legged companions for consideration. This year’s contest includes both dogs and cats, sparking a lively competition between the two popular pet categories. The submission window will remain open until Sunday, August 27th.

However, the excitement doesn’t end with submissions. From the heart of the community to digital platforms, the Cutest Pet Contest encourages people to cast their votes for the pets they find most endearing.

Voting will continue until Thursday, August 31st, providing ample time for pet lovers to rally behind their favorite furry friends.

The crowning jewel of the contest lies in the grand prize that awaits the ultimate victor. The winning pet, officially bestowed with the honor of “Jacksonville’s Cutest Pet,” will be granted a moment in the spotlight through digital billboards dotted across the cityscape. The adorable winner will also enjoy a professionally captured one-hour pet photoshoot, along with a generous prize package courtesy of JHS and Subaru of Jacksonville.

Adding to the excitement, 11 runner-up pets will earn their place on the JHS website’s prominent display throughout the coming year. These furry finalists will not only bask in online fame but also secure prize packages from JHS and Subaru.

To participate, a minimum donation of $10 on their website is required for pet entry. The unique voting system allows supporters to contribute $1 per vote, with a minimum of 5 votes. The funds garnered from this joyful event will go a long way in supporting JHS’s noble mission and caring for its furry residents.

Denise Deisler, the CEO of JHS, shared her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “The Cutest Pet Contest is a fun way for our friends in Northeast Florida to show off their beloved pets and use their competitive spirits to help pets in need in our community. This fundraiser would not be possible without the support of our partners at Subaru of Jacksonville, and we are so grateful to them!”

For comprehensive guidelines, entry details, and a glimpse of the enticing prizes that await, interested parties are encouraged to visit the official contest page at jaxhumane.org/photo.

