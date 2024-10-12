Jacksonville Humane Society offering free pet adoptions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society and Subaru of Jacksonville are teaming up to offer free pet adoptions.

JHS will be at the St. Johns Bluff Road dealership on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Adoptions will be free for pets at the event.

“There are so many animals at JHS patiently waiting for their loving home,” said JHS CEO, Denise Deisler, in a news release. “We are grateful to everyone who chooses to adopt a shelter pet, and to Subaru of Jacksonville and the Subaru Loves Pets grant program for making these free adoptions possible. We can’t wait to see these pets join their new families!”

All pets are altered, vaccinated, and microchipped at the time of adoption. Additional fees may apply.

