Jacksonville Humane Society offers half-priced adoptions to kickoff the new year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Join the Jacksonville Humane Society for a weekend of half-priced adoptions at two locations in Jacksonville.

“As we close out 2023, it is time to kick off 2024 in the best way, with a new pet,” said JHS in a Facebook post.

JHS Adoption Center, 8464 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville FL 32216

12/30: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

12/31: 10 am to 4 p.m.

1/1: 12 pm to 4 p.m.

PetSmart St. Johns Town Center, 10261 River Marsh Dr, Jacksonville FL 32246.

12/30 - 12/31: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. both days.

View currently available pets.

*Adoption fees are reduced, but additional fees (including the city licensing fee) may apply.





