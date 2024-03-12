Jacksonville International Airport prepares for spring break travelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Spring break is here, and you might be packing up your bags and heading out of town.

An estimated 12,500 people are expected to fly out of Jacksonville International Airport every day during spring break.

The Transportation Security Administration expects about 6% more passengers traveling nationwide compared to last year’s spring break period. And at JIA, TSA said that number is 8%.

“We are looking for a very busy spring break period here in Jacksonville,” said Mark Howell, the TSA Regional Spokesperson.

Howell said during peak days, they are estimating around 13,500 passengers going out of JIA.

“You’ll see a lot of that volume coming with THE PLAYERS Championship (TPC), while its coming through and then you’ll also have another period toward the end of the month where people are going on spring break.”

Howell said make sure you arrive two hours before your flight and plan accordingly.

And before you walk through security checkpoints, you should keep in mind the items you are not allowed to bring. Some of those include knives, tools over 7 inches and of course any liquid that is over 3.4 ounces.

What Can I Bring? All | Transportation Security Administration (tsa.gov)

For a smooth travel experience, Howell said make sure you look through your bags and pay attention to what you are bringing.

