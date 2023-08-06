Jacksonville Jaguars add eight coaches via the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced eight additions to the coaching staff as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. For over 30 years, the league-wide program has helped outstanding coaches gain exposure to NFL training camps and off-season workout programs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The new coaches will be with the team for the entirety of the training camp, which kicked off on Wednesday, July 26.

Led by Jaguars Assistant Offensive Line Coach Todd Washington, this year’s selection process marks the second consecutive year he has overseen the search for the participants.

Washington brings a wealth of experience to the role, having been a member of the program himself on five occasions representing various teams, including East Texas Baptist University, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams, the Chicago Bears, and the Miami Dolphins.

“When I was asked to lead the selection process, I was eager to do it,” Washington remarked. “I take pride in trying to find the right people because I understand the value it can provide to both the coaches in the program and the team. As someone who has been a participant many times, I am thankful that Coach Pederson and the Jaguars understand the importance of this program and are committed to giving these coaches invaluable experience that will advance their careers.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The following coaches have been selected to participate in the Jaguars’ 2023 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship:

Christopher Anderson: Wide Receivers

Christopher Anderson, currently the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, brings a diverse coaching background to the table.

Tony Carter: Safeties

Tony Carter, who completed his first season as the defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach for the Orlando Guardians in the XFL, joins with a wealth of both coaching and playing experience in the NFL.

Jeremy Harris: Defensive Backs

Jeremy Harris, having recently served as the defensive backs/special teams coach at East Los Angeles College, brings a player-centric coaching philosophy to the program.

Tyree Nobles Jr.: Linebackers

Tyree Nobles Jr., an assistant defensive quality control coach at the University of Georgia, joins with a strong foundation in college coaching.

Marco Regalado: Tight Ends/Special Teams

Marco Regalado directed player personnel/recruiting innovation for Rice University

Jonathon Rowe: Offensive Line

Jonathon Rowe, an offensive graduate assistant/offensive line coach at the University of Washington, brings his experience from a successful collegiate program to the NFL.

Paul Spicer: Defensive Line

Paul Spicer, the current defensive line coach for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL, carries a wealth of professional playing and coaching experience.

Jordan Todman: Running Backs

Jordan Todman, a former NFL running back and kick returner, will leverage his playing experience to enhance the Jaguars’ running backs.

These talented coaches, each bringing their unique experiences and perspectives, are poised to contribute to the Jaguars’ training camp as they continue to strengthen their coaching staff and promote diversity within the NFL coaching community.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.