Jacksonville Jaguars add to roster with practice squad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars cut down to the mandatory 53 players on Tuesday afternoon and then on Wednesday, the team added more players.

The practice squad players were named on Wednesday by the team.

There were 14 players added and two spots are still available.

Cornerback Christian Braswell, defensive end D.J. Coleman, wide receiver Elijah Cooks, and safety Terrell Edmunds were notable among the transactions.

The other 10 players were as follows: tight end Shawn Bowman, receiver Joshua Cephus, tight end Josiah Deguara, cornerback Tre Flowers, defensive end Joe Gaziano, running back Jalen Jackson, offensive lineman Steven Jones, linebacker Tanner Muse, quarterback EJ Perry and receiver Austin Trammell.

Wednesday on the Brent & Austen Show, there was a lot of discussion about the roster cuts and potential holes still to fill for the Jaguars.

