Jacksonville Jaguars fans riding 2023 playoff win & ‘bulletin board material’ into start of training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After the Jacksonville Jaguars first divisional round appearance since 2018 last season, fans are riding high into this season, with large hopes and large expectations.

In fact, ESPN even had the Jaguars ranked as high as no. 10 in their post-draft NFL power rankings. However, Jacksonville was the seventh-best AFC team on the list, reflecting doubts in their ability to contend for the Lombardi Trophy and a Super Bowl this upcoming season.

Jaguars super-fan Patrick Grady, however, told Action News Jax those who doubt the ‘cardiac cats,’ should do so with caution.

Read: Contest: Watch Action News Jax weeknights at 11 p.m. to win $300 in Florida Lottery scratch-offs

“You just hear it left and right that Jacksonville isn’t good enough, that they can’t compete on a high level,” said Grady. “That’s what we call bulletin board material.”

Nonetheless, hopes remain high among the Jaguars faithful. Furthermore, as hopes remain high, so do jersey sales, with three particular players flying off the shelves.

Read: Fishermen have rare encounter with killer whales in Florida Keys

According to a spokesperson with Dick’s Sporting Goods, the most popular Jaguars jersey going into the season (perhaps unsurprisingly) is that of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Newcomer Calvin Ridley is the Jaguar’s second hottest jersey, followed by Travon Walker at number three.

Grady says he’s already got a signed Lawrence jersey, now looking to get his hands on another one of those top three.

“I’m leaning towards a Ridley jersey, but I’ll probably also get an Evan Engram jersey as well.”

It was always the Jags.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Woman drove the wrong-way on I-4 for 15 minutes before trooper crashed his cruiser into her car

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.