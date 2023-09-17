Jacksonville Jaguars to honor victims of racist mass shooting in home game opener this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are honoring the victims of the recent racist mass shooting in this weekend’s home opener game.

The tragedy happened at a Dollar General in the New Town-Grand Park area three weeks ago, today

A.J. Laguerre Jr’s grandmother, Eva Mobley said she is still mourning the loss of her grandson. But she said it’s nice to see people coming together to support the families and neighborhoods affected.

“I’m honored, I’m proud,” A.J. Laguerre Jr’s grandmother, Eva Mobley said.

Three innocent lives were tragically taken in a racially motivated mass shooting three weeks ago. Families continue to mourn the loss of Angela Carr, Jerrald Gallion, and A.J. Laguerre Jr.

“My whole emotions were unreal and to find out that it happened because the color of his skin was even more horrendous,” Mobley said.

Laguerre Jr. worked at Dollar General where the shooting happened. His grandmother, Eva Mobley says nothing compares to having to bury your grandchildren.

“My grandson is laying in the cold ground and there’s nothing I can do to bring him back,” Mobley said. “If I could trade places, I’d rather trade places with him. I’ve lived my life – his life never even began.”

This heinous act of violence has sparked the Jacksonville community to unite and fight against the hate. Many organizations have been stepping up to help support victim’s families.

“Maybe this is God’s way of bringing a nation together because we are so far behind,” Mobley said. “There’s still so much work to be done. There is so much hatred in the world.”

Sunday, the Jaguars, and NFL Foundation are presenting a $300,000 donation to New Town residents. It will go towards food security, victims, community support, and the First Coast Relief Fund.

In a statement, Jaguars President Mark Lamping said, “The Jaguars are more than a football team. We are a community partner with an opportunity to help a city that needs healing.”

“I want to tell the Jaguars, thank you so very much for honoring all the families,” Mobley said.

Angela Carr’s Daughter Armisha Payne told Action News Jax, “My mother Angela Carr was an amazing grandmother to 14 grandchildren, a devout woman of her beliefs, and was a really big Jags fan. She loved her 3 children with all her heart. This tragedy has struck our family hard and as we grieve we would want the community and the city to know her name and remember her for who she was. We thank the Jacksonville Jaguars and the city of Jacksonville for their support and condolences as we all come together to remember all 3 of those who have passed in this tragic shooting.”

