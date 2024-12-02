Jacksonville Jaguars to lose assistant coach during Sunday’s game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During their game against the Houston Texans, a Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coach had been announced to be leaving the team.

Assistant coach Jerry Mack, coach of the running backs, was announced to be the new head coach at Kennesaw State University via X.

We're proud to announce Jerry Mack as the second head coach of Kennesaw State Football!



The announcement, which was released by KSU during halftime of the Jaguars game today, states how Mack was selected as a part of a national search for a new coach.

“KSU is one of the fastest-growing institutions in the country with no ceiling on the potential opportunities it presents for our student-athletes,” said Mack. “I am grateful and honored to be entrusted as the leader and standard bearer of our team. I’m looking forward to helping our young men build on the success of our program, obtain degrees, win championships, and develop into great citizens that our KSU family will be proud of.”

Mack has been a part of the Jaguars coaching staff since the 2024 season, it is unconfirmed if Mack will finish the season with the team for the remaining 5 games.

