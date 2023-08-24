Jacksonville Jaguars partners with JAXUSL for a youth soccer day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United Soccer League franchise group is bringing men’s and women’s professional soccer to Northeast Florida.

They have teamed up with Jacksonville University, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and GotSport to host a soccer clinic for boys and girls ages 4 through 12.

The event will be before the Jags play the Texans on Sept. 24 at the Everbank stadium.

Read: New STEAM Institute opens doors at Jacksonville University

The youth soccer clinic, presented by GotSport, will be directed by JAXUSL’s Mauricio Ruiz and run by JU soccer players and coaching staff in the Flex Field at Daily’s Place from 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Read: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces the death of Sumatran tiger Lucy

The cost of the clinic starts at $60 and includes a ticket to the Texans vs. Jaguars game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. that afternoon.

Family and friends of clinic participants can also purchase game tickets starting at just $45 each (plus fees). Register Here

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘Why not do it?’: How to save on Hurricane and disaster prep before it’s too late

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.