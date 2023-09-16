Jacksonville Jaguars will be honoring the mass shooting victims in the home opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Sunday, during the first quarter of the game, the Jaguars Foundation and NFL Foundation will join with local community organizations to present a combined donation in support of the residents of New Town.

The Jaguars’ and NFL Foundation’s contributions of $300,000 will go to food security, victims, community support, and long-term community advocacy, in addition to the collective donation with the local nonprofits for the First Coast Relief Fund.

Read: Man shot in the arm in the Lake Forest Hills area, police are still looking for suspect

Since the mass shooting, the Jaguars have helped their community with local nonprofits, government leaders, and businesses.

Read: 7th grader arrested in Putnam, charged with bringing weapon to school

Players, coaches, and front office staff have partnered with food distribution in the New Town neighborhood with Feeding Northeast Florida, as well as attending vigils for the victims and Mayor Donna Deegan’s community leader meeting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Protestors march to Jacksonville City Hall three weeks after racist triple-shooting

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.