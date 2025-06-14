Jacksonville Jewish Community Alliance’s Israel learning trip delayed amid Middle East conflict

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An overseas learning trip meant to build bridges and deepen understanding has been put on hold once again, this time because of deadly conflict in the Middle East.

The Israel Learning Seminar Program through Jacksonville’s Jewish Community Alliance was scheduled to fly out Friday morning. But as Israel and Iran exchanged missile strikes, the JCA had to make a last-minute pivot to cancel.

“This really wasn’t much of a decision because the airspace was closed. We didn’t have a choice but to cancel,” said Adam Chaskin, CEO of the Jewish Community Alliance.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The program, which happens every couple of years, is the culmination of a year-long educational effort designed to connect and educate staff from Jewish institutions across Jacksonville, including River Garden Hebrew Home, the LJD, Jewish Family and Community Services, the Jewish Federation Foundation of Northeast Florida, the JCA itself, and local synagogues.

The goal is to foster understanding and build bridges for both Jewish and non-Jewish staff, many of whom have never visited Israel. Fourteen people were all set for the trip of a lifetime.

Their bags were packed, and flight details were set — a United Airlines trip from Jacksonville to Newark, then on to Tel Aviv. But all plans changed with news of the escalating attacks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Everyone would rather be here than over there right now for safety reasons,” Chaskin said.

Hours after the group’s trip was postponed, Iran struck back, hitting Israel’s two largest cities.

Chaskin shared that friends in Israel are sheltering in bomb shelters, waiting for the violence to subside.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

With no clear end in sight, the group remains hopeful that the trip can happen soon.

“Hopefully September actually, so we’ll certainly see what plays out over the next several days or weeks with what’s going on in Israel right now, but we hope that we can go in September,” Chaskin said.

The pause isn’t just about a trip; it’s about a deeper connection and understanding between communities, waiting patiently for peace to allow that journey to continue.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.