Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to honor National Champions during opening weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announced its promotional events for opening weekend on March 27-29 against the Rochester Red Wings.

On Friday, March 27, the Jumbo Shrimp will hold an Opening Day street carnival at VyStar Ballpark starting at 4 p.m. The carnival will feature a climbing wall, interactive vendors, and street games. The team will honor the 2025 Triple-A National Champions during a special pre-game ceremony. The first 2,000 fans will receive a schedule magnet. The team encourages fans to wear red in support of the military for Red Shirt Friday. Gates open at 5:30.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. The first 2,000 fans can receive a replica national championship ring. The giveaway will only be available at the Main Gate on Georgia Street.

On Sunday, March 29, fans can play catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open as part of Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday. Gates open at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are on sale now.

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