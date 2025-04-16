Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp unveil new “Shrimp Boat” seating area at Vystar Ballpark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp unveiled a new way for fans to watch the game at VyStar Ballpark. The Jumbo Shrimp announced its new “Shrimp Boat” seating area. In a statement, the team says, “VyStar Ballpark’s new Shrimp Boats are a nod to Jacksonville’s rich seafood heritage and deliver both an extraordinary view of the ballpark while also providing guests access to the brand-new Right Field Hall, a climate-controlled space with an exquisite food and beverage experience.”

Jumbo Shrimp Executive Vice President and General Manager Harold Craw says, “Our Shrimp Boats truly tie VyStar Ballpark to the City of Jacksonville and Northeast Florida region.” Craw adds, “No experience in sports links a ballpark with the area in which it’s located in while also providing an amazing view of the action and access to one of the brand-new gathering spaces we have rolled out in the Right Field Hall and all the delightful food and beverage options available there.”

Shrimp Boat tickets are $30 and include an assigned seat inside one of the three boats above the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza. The Jumbo Shrimp’s next homestand starts on April 22 against the Gwinnett Stripers. Tickets are on sale now.

