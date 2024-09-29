Jacksonville laundromat offering free, discounted services to help those impacted by Helene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Flo Laundy, a Jacksonville-based laundromat, is helping those impacted by Helene.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Owner Jacib Hitt told Action News Jax the following will be available this week:

Free dry Mon-Fri

Half-off wash Mon-Fri

Free pickup and delivery (more geared toward organizations like churches)

Free service (wash and dry) Tuesday

The laundromat is located at 3520 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.