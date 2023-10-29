Jacksonville local wins Fantasy 5 lottery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two fortunate Florida residents hit it big after winning in the Fantasy 5 lottery on the same day.

The first winner was in Pembroke Pines, FL, that’s in Broward county. And the one local was in Golden Glades neighborhood in Jacksonville.

That ticket was bought at the BJ’s on Atlantic Boulevard.

Both tickets are worth nearly $66,000 each.

The winning numbers were 8-15-17-28-32.

