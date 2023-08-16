Jacksonville made the list for top cities to go thrifing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In honor of National Thrift Shop Day coming up on August 17, Lawn Love compared 200 of the best cities for thrifting in the U.S. Jacksonville ranked in the top 10.

Lawn Love looked at access to thrift stores, consignment shops, flea markets, and specialty reuse stores similar to Goodwill, boutiques, and Habitat for Humanity ReStores.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Check out some of Jacksonville’s key metrics:

Number of Thrift Stores - 9th

Number of Clothing Swap Groups - 3rd

Number of Flea Markets - 8th

Number of Habitat for Humanity ReStores - 3rd

Average Monthly Google Searches for Top Thrifting-Related Keywords Over Past Year - 17th





Other rankings of Florida’s top cities:

Miami - 13th

Orlando - 32nd

Tallahassee - 49th

Tampa - 61st

Fort Lauderdale - 63rd

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to read the full article.

Best cities for thrifting

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.