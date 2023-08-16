Jacksonville made the list for top cities to go thrifing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In honor of National Thrift Shop Day coming up on August 17, Lawn Love compared 200 of the best cities for thrifting in the U.S. Jacksonville ranked in the top 10.
Lawn Love looked at access to thrift stores, consignment shops, flea markets, and specialty reuse stores similar to Goodwill, boutiques, and Habitat for Humanity ReStores.
Check out some of Jacksonville’s key metrics:
Number of Thrift Stores - 9th
Number of Clothing Swap Groups - 3rd
Number of Flea Markets - 8th
Number of Habitat for Humanity ReStores - 3rd
Average Monthly Google Searches for Top Thrifting-Related Keywords Over Past Year - 17th
Other rankings of Florida’s top cities:
Miami - 13th
Orlando - 32nd
Tallahassee - 49th
Tampa - 61st
Fort Lauderdale - 63rd
