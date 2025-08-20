Jacksonville man accused of collecting 1700+ files depicting child sexual abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested a Jacksonville man on Tuesday after he was allegedly discovered with over 1700 images and videos of child sexual abuse.

The investigation that ultimately led to 42-year-old Luis Soto’s arrest began in May, according to FDLE, after it received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a cloud storage account containing the files.

A search warrant was executed on the account on July 31, revealing sexual depictions of children as young as seven years old. FDLE said investigators also discovered a video showing animal sexual abuse.

Soto is currently booked in the Duval County Jail on a more than $3 million bond.

He is charged with ten counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, one count of transmitting child sexual abuse material, and another count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Soto is due back in court on September 10.

