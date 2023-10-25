Jacksonville man accused of robbing Orlando CVS with threatening note demanding pills

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested after robbing a CVS store in Orlando, according to police.

Orlando police said 23-year-old Thomas Mues is charged with robbing the CVS at Curry Ford and Conway roads on Friday night.

Officers said Mues entered the CVS around 6 p.m. and handed a pharmacy employee a note indicating he had a gun and would shoot them if he was not provided the pills listed.

Police said Mues was spotted leaving the CVS when they arrived and was arrested after a foot chase.

Investigators said Mues admitted to traveling to Orlando to carry out the plan and also confessed to another similar robbery in Central Florida.

Records show Mues is facing robbery, trafficking, and possession charges.

