Jacksonville man dies after crashing motorcycle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 33-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night on Interstate 295 at Morse Avenue. He was traveling northbound in the left lane at about 10:23 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. When he changed lanes he crashed into the rear of an SUV driven by a 55-year-old Middleburg man, the news release states. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was traveling “at a high rate of speed,” the news release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.