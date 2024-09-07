Jacksonville man pleads guilty to Bank Fraud Conspiracy involving stolen mail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to a bank fraud conspiracy involving stolen mail, facing up to 30 years in federal prison for his role in the scheme.

Jonathan Benavide Hidalgo, 27, of Jacksonville pleaded guilty to multiple charges including one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, eight counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit theft of mail, and one count of theft of mail.

Hidalgo faces up to 30 years in federal prison for each count of bank fraud and conspiracy, along with up to 5 years for the mail-related charges. He will also be responsible for restitution to the victims of the fraud scheme.

Hidalgo’s co-defendant, Frank Anthony Acanda, also 27 and from Jacksonville, entered a guilty plea on June 12,, with his sentencing scheduled for September 30.

According to court documents, Hidalgo, Acanda, and others drove through areas in Fleming Island, Jacksonville, and St. Augustine, stealing large amounts of mail from both residential and business mailboxes They would then open the stolen mail, taking checks and money orders, which were deposited into accounts they controlled. The group used ATMs to withdraw cash immediately, and in some cases, altered checks to increase the withdrawal amounts.

The case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Jacksonville. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin C. Frein, with asset forfeiture handled by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer M. Harrington.

