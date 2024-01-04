Jacksonville man pleads guilty of escaping from federal custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael A. Crider, 43, led police on a high-speed chase and is facing five years of federal prison.

According to the Department of Justice, in 2018, Crider was found guilty and sentenced to 80 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

In January 2023, while Crider was completing that prison term, the Bureau of Prisons transferred him into the custody of Bridges Federal Reintegration Centers in Jacksonville, a residential reentry center or halfway house.

According to DOJ, while in custody there, he was subject to drug testing, and on the evening of April 11, 2023, he was provided a copy of an incident report documenting a recent positive test for cocaine. Later, around midnight, a halfway house staff member noticed that Crider was not in his assigned dormitory. Searching the facility, the staff could not find him

About a month later, St. Augustine police found a minivan that Crider was driving at about 100 mph. He was running red light traffic lights, and moving in and out of traffic.

At the crash scene, the police officer smelled marijuana coming from the minivan. Crider at the beginning refused to identify himself, but eventually stated that he knew that there was a warrant for his arrest. In the backseat of the minivan, police found a backpack, which contained several documents bearing Crider’s name, a scale, and a dose of Buprenorphine 8mg, a synthetic opioid and Schedule III controlled substance.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Saint Johns County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Coolican.

Crider’s sentencing date has not yet been set.

