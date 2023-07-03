Jacksonville man recovering after falling 30 feet while working on First Coast Expressway site

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A local man is recovering after he fell nearly 30 feet while working on a bridge.

John Tang is a construction worker in Jacksonville and said it happened at a First Coast Expressway construction site near County Road 220 and State Road 23 in Clay County.

“A few hours into the job, I was disconnecting from one safety line to move onto the next, and in between, I had tripped on something,” Tang said.

He said that something he tripped on caused him to fall nearly 30 feet off a bridge beam.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’s been a little rough, but we are taking it easy, taking it day by day,” Tang said.

After being taken to the hospital and having hip surgery, Tang was able to go home and start the road to recovery.

Alan Tran, a long-time friend of Tang’s, started a GoFundMe to help Tang and his family, which includes a fiancée and two daughters.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I hope he can recover and become stronger, his body, his mental state,” Tran said.

Tang said he starts physical therapy and hopes to walk again very soon.

“I’ve been home, just recovering day by day, just blessed to be here,” Tang said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.