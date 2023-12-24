Jacksonville man sentenced to five years in federal prison for narcotics charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 26- year-old D’Trevious Sharron Epps has been has sentenced to five years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Epps pleaded guilty on August 22, 2023.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to court documents, Epps sold narcotics to different confidential informants both in Duval and Nassau Counties during September and October of 2022. On October 13, 2022, Epps was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol while he was on his way to sell methamphetamine. He possessed at least 148 grams of methamphetamine, 19 grams of fentanyl, and 24 grams of cocaine, and three firearms. As part of his guilty plea, Epps agreed to forfeit the firearms seized by law enforcement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John Cannizzaro.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.