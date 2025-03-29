Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing a pistol with a machine gun conversion device

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been sentenced after illegally owning a pistol with a machine gun attachment device.

According to court documents, De’Quan Franks had posted a photo of himself with a Glock firearm with an extra-large magazine and machine gun conversion device. JSO officers were able to locate Franks after the photo was taken, however, he fled the scene but dropped the weapon.

Franks had a prior felony conviction that prohibited him from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

Franks has been sentenced to four years and six months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

