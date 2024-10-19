Jacksonville man wins $1 million playing Gold Rush Legacy scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Charles Dennison, a 59-year-old Jacksonville resident, won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery’s GOLD RUSH LEGACY Scratch-Off game on October 16. Dennison, who purchased the winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie on Roosevelt Boulevard in Jacksonville, opted for a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. The $20 GOLD RUSH LEGACY Scratch-Off game, which launched in April, offers top prizes of up to $10 million and 20 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.97.

Scratch-off games contribute significantly to the Florida Lottery’s revenue, comprising about 74% of ticket sales in the fiscal year 2023-2024. Since its inception, the Florida Lottery has awarded over $63.1 billion in prizes and generated more than $19.24 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery continues to support education in the state, contributing more than $47 billion and helping send over 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

