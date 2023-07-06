Jacksonville man wins $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Lottery announces that 68-year-old Franklin Winberry Sr. of Jacksonville claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Winberry purchased his winning ticket from J and J Food Store, located at 632 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville Beach.

J and J Food Store will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $50, 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game.

The Florida Lottery stated that this scratch-off game has the best odds for players to become instant millionaires because the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

