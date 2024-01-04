Jacksonville man with life-threatening gunshot wound to the head determined accidental

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was found shot in the head in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood has been determined by police to be an accident.

On Wed., Jan. 3, officers responded to 5020 Cleveland Rd. around noon about a report of a person shot.

A man in his 40s was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

JSO said the initial investigation determined the victim was injured by an accidental discharge of a firearm.

Detectives were on scene conducting witness interviews and looking for video surveillance footage.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500, go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866- 845-TIPS.

