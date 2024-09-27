Jacksonville Mayor provides an update after Helene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan announced that the city’s state of emergency will end at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Four of the city’s shelters will cease operations Friday night at 8 p.m. They are Chaffee Trail Elementary, LaVilla School of the Arts, Landmark Middle, and Atlantic Coast High School.

The Legends Center will remain open Friday night. The city will reassess on a daily basis.

JTA will provide four cooling buses until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. They will be at the following locations:

Ray Greene Park

Blue Cypress Park

River Haver Park

Fort Family Park

The City of Jacksonville also has answers to frequently asked questions. You can find them here.

