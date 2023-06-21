Jacksonville neighborhood given ‘a dose of hope’ with $950,000 mixed-use field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sports, parks, and recreation serve as an opportunity for new beginnings and new hope for communities in desperate need. Now, that hope is coming to Jacksonville’s Moncrief area, in the form of a brand new, $950,000 mixed-used field.

Jacksonville city councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman for district eight and the Moncrief area outlined how significant the investment is for that area at Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting event.

“This community has been left behind a long time,” said Councilwoman Pittman. “To expose our children to a better life, they have to have an opportunity to get out.”

Meanwhile, Moncrief isn’t Jacksonville’s only area in dire need of resources, as an Action News Jax investigation from this year revealed the “playground desert” in Jacksonville’s westside.

Nonetheless, Jacksonville city council president Terrance Freeman reassured at Wednesday’s event this is just a glimpse of things to come, as sports and recreation continue to change lives one neighborhood at a time.

“The people and families of the westside, we’re not done yet. On the southside, we’re not done yet. Even in the beaches in some areas, we’re not done yet,” said Freeman. “We’re coming to your neighborhood and we’re going to continue this good work to provide a quality of life for our kids and families when it comes to park spaces.”

