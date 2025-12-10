Jacksonville officer accused of stalking ex-girlfriend, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer, Claude Fleurimond, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend, leading to his immediate resignation, Sheriff’s T.K. Waters said Wednesday.

Fleurimond, who had been with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for over three years, faces charges of false imprisonment and stalking, Waters said. The charges include one count of false imprisonment, classified as a third-degree felony, and one count of stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Waters stated that Fleurimond used his police authority to conduct a traffic stop on his former girlfriend in October, questioning her about their relationship while in his marked JSO vehicle.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Integrity Unit received a complaint on Dec. 5 regarding Fleurimond’s alleged stalking behavior. The investigation revealed that Fleurimond had been following his former girlfriend over several months, Waters said.

This incident marks the sixth arrest of a JSO employee by the agency in 2025, Waters said.

