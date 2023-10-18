Jacksonville officers respond to a shooting in Magnolia Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported person shot.

The location of the reported person shot is 5800 Abeila Road.

Action News Jax will give more information throughout the day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Man who spent 16 years in prison on wrongful conviction shot, killed by Camden deputy on I-95

Read: Regency Square Mall owners slapped with $726,000 in new fines for repeated code violations

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.