Jacksonville officials share update on plans to transform Florida’s ‘River City’

DOWNTOWN JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Downtown Jacksonville and surrounding neighborhoods are expected to look different in just a few years, as some major projects are set to transform these parts of town.

On Friday, the Downtown Investment Authority held a public meeting to outline some of those projects and give some timeline updates on them as well.

Some of the highlighted projects on Friday include the West Shipyards project, which is expected to feature volleyball courts, pickleball courts, beach areas, picnic spaces, and more; the Musical Heritage Park project, which is expected to have lawn space for live musical performances and seating; and other major projects like Four Seasons development. With these projects expected to drastically transform Florida’s “River City,” DIA’s Lori Boyer shared what the ultimate vision is for the future of Jacksonville.

“A dynamic, resilient, people-friendly urban center that capitalizes on the importance of the river,” said Boyer.

However, Boyer did also warn that a lot of these projects’ timelines may continue to change, as costs continue to fluctuate for resources and labor.

“All of these are kind of in a state of flux right at the moment,” Boyer warned.

Nonetheless, many of these projects, including the Four Seasons development and even the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium renovations, are expected to wrap up in the next 2-3 years. Ultimately, this equates to a rapidly changing landscape for Florida’s most populous city, which Boyer says will have to be a community effort with community input.

“Kind of going back to Riverfront Parks Now, Riverfront For All. I mean, that’s what we really want here. We want the program to appeal to everybody.”

Those looking to get involved can also do so at the next public meeting on July 11th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., either in-person or by Zoom. A full list of future meetings can be found below:

7/11 (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.): Nancy Powell presenting on Downtown Riverfront Parks (CONFIRMED)

7/18 (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.): Kevin DeSue to present on the Port and potential grant opportunities related to it

7/25 (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.): Economic case for Riverfront, P3 models, Bruce Fafard- MOSH

8/1 (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.): Activation of Riverfront everywhere besides downtown

8/8 (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.): Funding opportunities

8/15, 8/22, 8/29 (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.): Hold until further notice

