Jacksonville police find missing endangered teenager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 8:22 p.m.: Ferriter has been found safely.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Ronan “Tai” Ferriter on the Southside.

According to police, Ferriter is diagnosed with autism and PTSD.

He last seen by his caretakers at approximately 3:30 pm in the 3700 block of Belfort Road.

The teenager was reported missing at approximately 4:30 pm after failing to return to the facility.

He was last seen in blue button-up shirt, black shorts, and white shoes.

If you know anything, contact JSO.

