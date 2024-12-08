Jacksonville police investigating death after shooting in Lackawanna

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a man was found shot in Lackawanna on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 3100 block of Cecelia Street around 9:40 a.m. in regards to a shooting.

A man was found with “at least one gunshot wound.”

JSO said it was reported that there were gunshots in the area several hours earlier.

Currently, JSO doesn’t know the circumstances of the incident or the relationship of those involved.

For that reason, the classification of the event is pending.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

If you know anything, contact the authorities.

