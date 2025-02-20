Jacksonville police investigating apparent double murder, suicide in Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent double murder and suicide in Murray Hill.

JSO Sgt. Ray Reeves said police were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Gilmore Street to conduct a welfare check after being contacted by family members from out of town.

Officers went into the home and found three adults dead by gunshot wounds. Reeves said those found dead include a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 40s.

There are no outstanding suspects, Reeves said.

One of the adult’s gunshot wounds were self-inflicted, Reeves said. All three people were found in different rooms of the home, Reeves said.

Police said the last time family members spoke with them may have been Wednesday.

Reeves said detectives are still working to determine the relationships between the people found dead.

