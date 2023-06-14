Jacksonville Police looking to identify skeleton found in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The skeletal remains of a man were found in a wooded area surrounding the 6400 block of Barnes Road back in 2022. Since then, efforts to identify the man have not been successful.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Through skeletal and dental x-rays, a composite sketch was completed. The pictured sketch may portray what the victim looked like at the time of his death.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help.

If you know who the pictured individual is, or have information pertaining to his death, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.