Jacksonville police need your help finding fraud suspect

Jacksonville, Fla. — Recognize this person? If so, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from you.

It’s investigating an incident that occurred recently on the 3000 block of Moncrief Road, where they say the suspect in the photo used a credit card that wasn’t theirs.

If captured, the suspect will face fraudulent use of a credit card charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and possibly collect a $3000 reward, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

